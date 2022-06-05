Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,207 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Callaway Golf worth $54,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

