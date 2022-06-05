Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Enstar Group worth $55,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1,326.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 215,371 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $11,403,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $222.59 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $219.00 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.14.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.