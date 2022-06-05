Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of News worth $56,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in News by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in News by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News Co. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.