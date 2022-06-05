Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 11,403 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Chegg worth $53,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $25,405,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $12,287,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $11,621,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.