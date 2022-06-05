Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 49,495 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Insmed worth $56,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 199,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114,230 shares during the period.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.07. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

