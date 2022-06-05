Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Helios Technologies worth $55,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after acquiring an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Helios Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $72.24 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

