Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,533 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Red Rock Resorts worth $54,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 55.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 24.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 186.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

