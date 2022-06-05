Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of MGE Energy worth $52,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $79.30 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

