Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,726,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,911 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $54,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,222,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 421,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 524,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 220,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,986 shares of company stock valued at $506,386 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.