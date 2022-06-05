Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Belden worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 60.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Belden by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Belden by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDC opened at $57.26 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

