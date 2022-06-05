Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CGI worth $56,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CGI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

