Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of LiveRamp worth $54,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,304,000 after buying an additional 161,080 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after buying an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,915,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

