Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.01 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Flowserve worth $53,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

