Geode Capital Management LLC Has $54.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of American Equity Investment Life worth $54,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

NYSE AEL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.