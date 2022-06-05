Geode Capital Management LLC Has $54.80 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Boise Cascade worth $54,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.