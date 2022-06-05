Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.49 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Marathon Digital worth $55,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.