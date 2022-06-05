Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.59 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Avnet worth $55,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.