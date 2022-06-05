Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.24 Million Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $56,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $11,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 377,979 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $10,499,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,428,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

FYBR opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

