Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $54,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

