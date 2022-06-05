Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $55,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146,052 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,088,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,961,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,551 shares of company stock worth $3,849,631. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.