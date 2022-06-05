Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $53,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $2,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,654,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,806 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently commented on OCDX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

