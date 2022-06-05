Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of M.D.C. worth $55,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

M.D.C. stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

