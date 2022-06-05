Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,288 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $54,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

