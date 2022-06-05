Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Invitae worth $54,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after acquiring an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $124,651,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Invitae by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,605,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,084,000 after buying an additional 303,797 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $692.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.