Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Carter’s worth $53,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,221,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 285,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,366,000 after purchasing an additional 167,476 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,352,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of CRI opened at $78.71 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

