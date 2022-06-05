Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Dorman Products worth $53,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

DORM stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

