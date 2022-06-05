Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of BWX Technologies worth $53,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $156,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

