Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 38,235 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $56,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

HPP opened at $19.63 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

