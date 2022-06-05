Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.55. Gevo shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 45,959 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $922.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gevo by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 401,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 223,834 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gevo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after buying an additional 5,167,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

