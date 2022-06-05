Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 2,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,586,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.
The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
