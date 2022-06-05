Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.17. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

