Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.17. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
