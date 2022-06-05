Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $19.85. Global-e Online shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 1,412 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 81.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

