Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $19.85. Global-e Online shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 1,412 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.
The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
