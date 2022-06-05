Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global Water Resources worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $316.19 million, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,860 shares of company stock worth $269,694. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

