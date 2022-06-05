Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Golden Entertainment worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

GDEN opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.