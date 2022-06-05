Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Green Plains worth $23,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Green Plains stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

