GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.32. GreenLight Biosciences shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,760 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.