Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.73. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

