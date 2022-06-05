Head-To-Head Review: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Baidu alerts:

This table compares Baidu and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu -12.99% 5.68% 3.29% Magnite -6.02% 5.17% 1.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baidu and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 3 12 0 2.80 Magnite 0 0 8 0 3.00

Baidu presently has a consensus price target of $231.47, suggesting a potential upside of 61.39%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 143.09%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Baidu.

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $19.54 billion 2.54 $1.61 billion ($7.48) -19.17 Magnite $468.41 million 3.06 $70,000.00 ($0.26) -41.73

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baidu beats Magnite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.