Head-To-Head Review: Icosavax (ICVX) & Its Peers

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Icosavax to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Icosavax and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Icosavax Competitors 1682 5805 11439 210 2.53

Icosavax currently has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 683.33%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 111.79%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -42.81% -34.42% Icosavax Competitors -4,584.55% -65.61% -30.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Icosavax and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million -$66.97 million -1.19 Icosavax Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.23

Icosavax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

