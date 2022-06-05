Head-To-Head Survey: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

This table compares Clearway Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 1.27% 0.52% 0.13% American Electric Power 15.34% 10.65% 2.78%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clearway Energy and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 American Electric Power 0 1 6 0 2.86

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $103.98, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Risk and Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.51 $51.00 million $0.13 269.69 American Electric Power $16.80 billion 3.12 $2.49 billion $5.23 19.49

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Clearway Energy pays out 1,084.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Clearway Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,370 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.