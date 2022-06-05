Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Hecla Mining worth $23,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

