Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

