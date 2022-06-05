HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.