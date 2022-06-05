Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $4.06 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

