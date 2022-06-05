HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HNI were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 114,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HNI’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

