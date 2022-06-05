Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $4.07. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 79 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMPT shares. JMP Securities downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $583.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.