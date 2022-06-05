H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of H&R Block worth $53,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

