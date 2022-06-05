I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 2.9%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 1,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,293,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 938,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,346,000 after acquiring an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in I-Mab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

