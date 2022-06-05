IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IES were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IES by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IES by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IES by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

In other IES news, Director Jennifer A. Baldock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $39,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IESC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

IES Profile (Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.