IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $30.37 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

